“Daddy Bud Day” is Saturday

“Daddy Bud Day”, a free community block party in north Salina, is returning. The event will take place this Saturday, July 11th, at Pacific / Curtis Park, 701 W. Pacific. Salina native James Curtis, AKA Cash Hollistah, in collaboration with the Curtis family and local nonprofit Salina Shares, will be hosting the event.

All are invited to enjoy an old-school style community block party. The event is from 10am-2pm.

“Daddy Bud Day” will feature:

Free Food & Drinks

Water Games

Dominoes

Spades

Basketball

Live DJ

Giveaways (courtesy of Salina Shares)

“Daddy Bud Day” was originally founded in 1967 by the late John “Bud” Curtis Sr., who created the event as a way to give back to Salina’s African-American community. “Bud” provided free food, organized games, and even covered swimming fees, all from his own pocket. After his passing in 1971, the event carried on for several more years, peaking with more than 400 attendees. The event ended in 1974. “Bud” was posthumously honored with a Salina Juneteenth Award in 2014. “Daddy Bud Day” was revived in 2023 by his grandson, James.

“Daddy Bud Day” is free and open to the public. Bringing your own lawn chair is strongly encouraged. Donations are also being accepted. For more info or ways to donate, contact Cash at [email protected].