VIDEO: Cruisin’ to Help Project Salina

That roar coming from downtown Salina Friday night was not the sound of thunder or anything ominous, it was the sound of motor vehicles of all kinds “cruising for a cause”.
Meridian Media radio stations partnered with Nex-Tech Wireless to host the event, which was the unofficial kickoff to the effort to collect food throughout the month of May for Project Salina.
The cruise route looped from Rod’s Convenience Store on South Santa Fe, to the Temple parking lot.
This year the need is even greater for the six agencies that feed Salina’s hungry. The agencies include:
- Ashby House
- Salina Rescue Mission
- Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank
- Salina Salvation Army
- Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas
- Salina Grace
Many of those cruising brought along food to donate to the cause, or dropped off cash donations.
Meridian Media radio stations provided the music while station staff and Project Salina volunteers provide the “muscle”.
A similar “Cruisin’ for a Cause” is planned for May 30th.
