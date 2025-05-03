VIDEO: Cruisin’ to Help Project Salina

That roar coming from downtown Salina Friday night was not the sound of thunder or anything ominous, it was the sound of motor vehicles of all kinds “cruising for a cause”.

Meridian Media radio stations partnered with Nex-Tech Wireless to host the event, which was the unofficial kickoff to the effort to collect food throughout the month of May for Project Salina.

The cruise route looped from Rod’s Convenience Store on South Santa Fe, to the Temple parking lot.

The event was to help the Project Salina effort get off to a good start. Annually in May Project Salina unites multiple businesses and organizations in an effort to collect food for five agencies that serve meals, or distribute food, throughout the year.

This year the need is even greater for the six agencies that feed Salina’s hungry. The agencies include:

Ashby House

Salina Rescue Mission

Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank

Salina Salvation Army

Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas

Salina Grace

Many of those cruising brought along food to donate to the cause, or dropped off cash donations.

Meridian Media radio stations provided the music while station staff and Project Salina volunteers provide the “muscle”.

A similar “Cruisin’ for a Cause” is planned for May 30th.

