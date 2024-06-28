Crimestoppers: Theft at Rod’s

On Wednesday, June 26, 2024, a business burglary was reported at Rod’s Convenience Store, 1401 S. Santa Fe, Salina, Kansas. A glass window along the west side of the building had been broken out between midnight and 7:00 AM on June 26, 2024. Taken from the business were multiple cigars including a “4K” Cigar display and a ZigZag Cigar display. The stolen cigar brands include, 4K Cigar, ZigZag Cigars, Black and Milde, and Cigarillo. Total loss was over $300.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Breen, case 2024-19442.