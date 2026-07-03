Cow Causes Crash on I 70

A driver was transported to the hospital in Salina following a three vehicle crash along Interstate 70 caused by a cow in the road.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, three vehicles were all headed east on I70 in the left lane when a cow stepped onto the road. A Ford F 350 truck stopped for the cow. A KIA Telluride hit the back of the pickup, and a vehicle hit the back of the SUV.

The driver of the KIA, 65-year-old Annette Overlease from Ness City, was transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected minor injuries. She was buckled up.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

The crash happened just before noon Thursday west of Salina along I 70 at milepost 248.4, or 1.6 miles west of Halstead Road.