COVID-19 Halts Athletic Activities at AHS/AMS

A message was sent to Abilene High School parents Friday morning, from Superintendent Greg Brown and Athletic Director Will Burton, that all athletic activities for AHS and AMS will be postponed. Their message read as follows:

An AHS student who attended 6:00 A.M. weights/conditioning sessions and football camp this week has been exposed to COVID-19 through a sibling that has tested positive. Our AHS student and their family members are being tested. Until our Dickinson County Health Officer knows the results of these tests and has had a chance to confer with the state epidemiologist, we will proceed as follows. All high school and middle school summer conditioning and athletic opportunities will be postponed. Why middle school? We have potentially exposed coaches who oversee summer opportunities at both AHS and AMS. The Dickinson County Health Officer is recommending any family with a student athlete who attended the 6:00 A.M. weights/conditioning session and AHS football camp on or since Wednesday, June 24 self-quarantine until further notice. We understand possible frustration. PLEASE do not look to place blame. THIS WAS NOT A INTENTIONAL ACT. We are sending our thoughts and best wishes to our AHS student and family that they all emerge safe and healthy. It is a reminder of being aware of how our actions effect others and the need to take the recommended precautions to protect not only your own personal health but also the health of those around you.

The COVID-19 exposure also impacted the Abilene Rebels baseball team. The Rebels are a 16-18 year old team that plays at the Babe Ruth level. Head Coach, Billy Hansen put out a statement Friday through the Abilene Baseball Club. He stated that most of his team takes part in the weights/conditioning program at AHS. His team will not compete in the Junction City baseball tournament this weekend under the recommendation of Dickinson County Health Officer, Dr. Brian Holmes. Hansen said that baseball activities are suspended at this time, until further notice.

The Abilene Parks and Recreation Department has been impacted as well. The Jr. Cowboy basketball and football camps along with the Jr. Cowgirl volleyball camps have all been postponed.