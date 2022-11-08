County Supports “Operation Green Light for Veterans”

In celebration of Veterans Day and in recognition of the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the need to connect them to resources available to assist them and their families, a proclamation supporting Operation Green Light for Veterans will be presented to the Saline County Commission Tuesday.

According to the county, if adopted, various Saline County buildings will be illuminated green through the 13th as part of Operation Green Light to shine a light on the needs of veterans.

“Shining a green light is one small way we can let our veterans know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported,” explained Bob Vidricksen, Saline County Commissioner and Army veteran. “I encourage everyone to join us in expressing our profound gratitude for the sacrifices and contributions our veterans and their families made on the battlefield and at home.”

In addition to lighting county buildings, residents and businesses are encouraged to participate by simply changing one light bulb in their house to a green bulb. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends.

While this event is focused around the week of Veterans Day (November 7th -13th), participants are encouraged to continue shining the light year-round. Residents can share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.

Operation Green Light is a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans.

“Operation Green Light is a simple way to express our collective appreciation for the public service of our veterans,” said NACo President Denise Winfrey. “We encourage everyone to join us in displaying a green light for our veterans and to also reflect on how we, as a nation and at the county level, assist our military service personal back into civilian life upon completion of their service to our country.”