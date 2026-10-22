County Commission to Meet in Gypsum

The Saline County Commission will take its next work session on the road, holding a community meeting this coming Tuesday, October 27th at 7:00 p.m. at the Gypsum Auditorium, 625 Maple Street.

According to the County, the meeting will include a discussion about the potential creation of a county library board, as well as an opportunity for residents to share their thoughts, concerns, and ideas about issues important to Gypsum and the surrounding area.

The meeting is part of the Commission’s ongoing effort to engage with residents throughout Saline County and provide opportunities for conversations outside of its regular meeting location in Salina.

“We want to make sure we’re hearing from residents across the county, not just those who can attend meetings in Salina,” said Commission Chair and District 2 Commissioner Annie Grevas. “These meetings are an opportunity to have a conversation about what’s working, what challenges communities are facing, and how the County can better serve its residents

All residents are encouraged to attend; the meeting is open to the public. No formal presentation or advance registration is required to participate in the community discussion.