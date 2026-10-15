Cost-Share Assistance Available

The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Conservation (KDA DOC) has announced cost-share assistance is available to commercial feedyards and dairy operations through the Kansas Livestock Water Efficiency Project. This initiative aims to enhance current large-scale livestock watering systems by providing assistance for upgrading to high-efficiency livestock waterers, water controls and water recycling systems.

KDA DOC will accept applications from October 14 to the close of business November 6. Applicants must hold a current water right for stockwater with the state. Payments will be based on a maximum cost-share rate of 75% of the actual cost of the technology up to $100,000. Equipment purchases and subscriptions made before application approval by the agency are not eligible for this initiative.

Funding is provided through appropriation from the State Water Plan fund and the program is administered by KDA DOC in consultation with the State Conservation Commission. For more information, click here or email Jake Dooling at [email protected].