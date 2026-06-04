“Cops and Bobbers” is Saturday

The 18th annual “Cops and Bobbers” fishing derby is this Saturday.

Lakewood partners with the Salina Police Department, the Kansas Department of Wildlife, and Parks & Tourism to bring this family fun event to be enjoyed by anglers of all ages.

According to Lakewood, they will have competitions for the biggest fish, and a casting contest with prizes for the winners in three age categories.

The event will have refreshments and additional prizes drawn for all registered participants. The first 50 pre-registered participants in each age category will qualify for the entry give away.

Please check in before the event starts, Registration starts at 7:30am. Children attending will need supervision during the event.

_ _ _

When: Saturday, June 6th from 8am to 11am

Where: Lakewood Park

Ages: 14 and under!

FREE TO ATTEND!