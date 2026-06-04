“Cops and Bobbers” is Saturday

By Todd Pittenger June 4, 2026

The 18th annual “Cops and Bobbers” fishing derby is this Saturday.

Lakewood partners with the Salina Police Department, the Kansas Department of Wildlife, and Parks & Tourism to bring this family fun event to be enjoyed by anglers of all ages. 

According to Lakewood, they will have competitions for the biggest fish, and a casting contest with prizes for the winners in three age categories.

The event will have refreshments and additional prizes drawn for all registered participants. The first 50 pre-registered participants in each age category will qualify for the entry give away.

Please check in before the event starts, Registration starts at 7:30am. Children attending will need supervision during the event.

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When: Saturday, June 6th from 8am to 11am

Where: Lakewood Park

Ages: 14 and under!

FREE TO ATTEND!