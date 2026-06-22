Container Fires Intentionally Lit

The Salina Police and Fire Departments are investigating a fire which the believe was intentionally lit.

According to police, on Saturday at about 6:30 AM, first responders were called to a report of a fire in the 1100 block of W. Elm. Upon arrival three storage containers were located that were on fire.

The fires were extinguished by the Salina Fire Department. The fires were determined to be arson.

The containers did not contain any items of value. The total loss of the containers were valued at $9, 000.