Community Block Party Planned

Central Kansas Mental Health Center is almost ready for its first ever Community Block Party on Saturday next Saturday, October 19th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 809 Elmhurst Blvd in Salina.

According to CKMHC, the block party is a celebration of its 60th anniversary, recognizing six decades of providing essential behavioral health services to our communities.

“We’re excited to bring the community together for this special celebration,” said Glenna Phillips, Executive Director of CKMHC. “Addressing mental health truly takes a community, and this event provides a wonderful opportunity to highlight our dedicated partners who work alongside us to reduce stigma and expand access to care.”

The Community Block Party will be a day of fun, connection, and support for all ages and families and will feature several community partners and a resource fair with information on mental health, addiction treatment, healthcare, and other services available in the region. By bringing together community members, families, and service providers in a fun and welcoming atmosphere, CKMHC seeks to encourage open conversations that break down the stigma surrounding behavioral health while raising awareness of the resources and self-care practices that promote whole-person wellness. Engaging games, activities, and giveaways will be featured along with Tacos el Cora food truck.

The mission of CKMHC is to make life better in our communities by providing excellent behavioral health services, education, and integrated care, which exceeds expectations. CKMHC is a nonprofit provider and delivers services based on medical necessity, regardless of age, race, color, national origin, place of residence, disability, or ability to pay. In addition to the main campus in Salina, satellite offices are located in Abilene, Ellsworth, Lincoln, and Minneapolis