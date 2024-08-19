Close Shave with a Train

A Salina man and his horses are okay after a close call at a railroad crossing.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 44-year-old Levi Taylor was pulling a loaded horse trailer with his 2010 Dodge Ram on Saturday around 11:15am.

Deputies say a K & O Railroad train was rolling slowly toward an open crossing near the intersection of Brookville Road and Watkins Road. As the truck approached – the train blew its horn and Taylor was able to turn and skid to a stop as the train scraped the side of the Ram pickup.

A passenger in the pickup was not hurt and two railroad employees on the engine were not injured in the accident.

