Clay Walker Coming to Salina

A multi-platinum selling country singer and songwriter is coming to Salina this spring. Clay Walker is coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

According to the venue, Clay Walker stands as a towering figure in country music, his illustrious career marked by multi-platinum sales, 11 chart-topping hits, and 40 singles on the charts. His songs, including classics like “If I Could Make A Living” and “She Won’t Be Lonely Long,” resonate deeply, etching his name into the fabric of the genre.

In 1996, Walker faced a new battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), but rather than yielding to its challenges, he emerged as a fierce advocate and fundraiser, establishing the Clay Walker Foundation to support those affected by the disease. Each year, the Clay Walker Charity Classic at Pebble Beach shines a light on his tireless efforts, raising awareness and funds for MS research.

Walker’s latest album, Texas To Tennessee, produced by industry heavyweights Michael Knox and Jaron Boyer, soared to No. 1 on the iTunes Country Album charts. Drawing inspiration from legends like George Jones, James Taylor and Bob Seger, Walker’s music transcends generations, earning him a well-deserved place among country music royalty. A member of the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, Walker continues to captivate audiences nationwide, gracing stages from coast to coast with his electrifying performances, showcasing his unwavering passion for music and advocacy. He plans to release new music throughout 2025.

Clay Walker will perform at the Stiefel Theatre on Thursday, April 10th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.