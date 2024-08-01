City to Begin Limb Pick-Up

Due to tree damage caused by the storms Wednesday night, City of Salina staff across multiple departments will perform a city-wide limb pick-up in order to make the roads passable and clearing tree debris from residential locations within City limits.

The thunderstorm and wind event that impacted the City of Salina caused damage to trees in all sectors of the community. While not catastrophic the damage to trees in the community was significant and City forces across multiple departments will be performing recovery work throughout the community in multiple work zones simultaneously.

Residents are asked to neatly stack tree limbs at the curb on their property with a maximum length limit of 10 feet for free City pick-up starting August 1st, 2024. With the exception of private streets, the City will be divided into six zones to efficiently address storm debris with crews working in each zone. The City has rented additional equipment to handle this debris pick-up and to make ample room within the limb area of the landfill. The City will not collect on private properties or private streets. All tree limbs and vegetation debris needs to be placed at the curb if it is intended for free City curbside pickup.

Again, the City will not be collecting debris on private streets or alleys or commercial properties.

The City urges residents to please have patience as multiple City personnel will be working their way through each zone in the entire community to pick up piles of tree and limb debris in sanitation trucks, dump trucks, and where necessary, a front-end loader with a grapple to load the larger tree trunks. The tree limb pick-up effort is expected to take 3-4 weeks to complete, however the pick-up schedule may be updated and extended. For updates, please check the City website at: https://www.salina-ks.gov/

Please be aware that regularly scheduled City of Salina Sanitation services will continue as normal and that there should be no items placed on or outside of the regular trash carts.

Residents still have the option to schedule special pickups with the General Services Department. Special Pickups are subject to standard sanitation guidelines and fees.

Residents may also take their tree limb debris to the Salina Municipal Solid Waste Landfill for free during normal business hours. Loads taken to the landfill must be secured or covered. The landfill is located at 4292 S. Burma Road and is open Monday-Friday 7:00 AM-4:30 PM, and on Saturday 8:00 AM-2:00 PM. Lines may form and citizens are urged to have patience throughout this time. (Please Note: Contractors providing a tree service are subject to fees and mixed residential loads containing sod, dirt, rock, lumber refuse, and grass will be charged $46.00 per ton).

The City urges residents and motorists to be aware of debris in the roads and blocked intersections and to practice safe driving whenever possible. If traffic lights are not working, such instances should be treated as a regular four way stop.

For more information, please visit http://salina.ks.us/PublicWorks or with further questions, contact the City of Salina General Services office at (785) 309-5750 or the City of Salina Municipal Landfill at (785) 826-7395.