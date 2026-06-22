City to Address Water Quality Issue

Concerns about water quality in a couple of Salina neighborhoods were visually brought to the attention of Salina City Commissioners during the public forum session of Monday’s commission meeting.

Sheree Spratlen, who lives on Dover Drive, brought with her samples of tap water from her home. As she spoke, Spratlen held up the murky brown water.

Spratlen said her neighborhood has been dealing with the problem since at lease 2025. She first contacted the water department about the issue in July of 2025.

Because of the ongoing issue, Spratlen and others in the neighborhood have been using bottled water in lieu of the city water they continue to pay for as well. She requested a permanent solution to the water problem, a credit to her water bill until the problem is fixed, and assistance for the purchase of bottled water.

Mayor Mike Hoppock assured Spratlen he would get her some answers. City Manager Jacob Wood said he would meet with utilities director Martha Tasker, and would also coordinate a meeting with the neighbors.