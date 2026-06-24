City Limb Pickup Progressing

Limb pickup in the City of Salina is making progress,

According to the City, street crews have made limb pickup passes in the blue highlighted Salina areas as of June 23rd.

Crews will likely need to make a second pass, as additional limbs and debris are being placed behind the curb after pickup has already occurred.



For the best chance of pickup, please place limbs at the curb before crews reach your area

The City will not be collecting from private properties, private streets, alleys, or commercial properties.