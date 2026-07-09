Children Left in Hot Vehicle

Two people were arrested after six children were left in a hot vehicle.

According to Salina Police, Wednesday afternoon at about 2:15 officers were dispatched to Wingstop, 1621 S. Ohio, in reference to multiple children being left in a vehicle in the parking lot with no air conditioning and only one window down for approximately 20 to 30 minutes.

Upon arrival officers located a vehicle containing two 7-month-old children, a 2-year-old, a 4-year-old, a 5-year-old, and a 13-year-old. The vehicle was not running and had only one window down. The temperature at the time was 97 degrees with a heat index of 102 degrees.

The parents of the children identified as Michael Krueger (age 53) and Tiffany Krueger (age 40), both of Salina, were located inside the business. Witnesses advised the parents had been in the business for approximately 20 to 30 minutes without checking on the children.

Salina EMS responded and evaluated the children.

Both adults were taken into custody and booked into the Saline County Jail in reference 6 counts of Aggravated Endangerment of a Child.

All of the children were taken into protective custody.