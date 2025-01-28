Children Found Dead in Lake

A pair of children were found dead in an icy Kansas lake.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday evening at approximately 8:00 deputies responded to the Lake Chaparral Community in rural Linn County for a report of two missing children who had not been seen for several hours. Upon arrival, deputies quickly assessed the need for more resources.

The Linn County Fire Department responded to the area and assisted in a search for the two juveniles. Searchers found evidence leading them to believe the two juveniles had been around the lake. The Sheriff’s Office utilized an aerial drone to search above the water, and the two juveniles were discovered deceased in the water, trapped under the ice.

The Overland Park Fire Dive Team was called in for assistance retrieving the two juveniles from the icy water.

The investigation into this incident is still in its early stages by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.