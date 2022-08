Salina Police are investigating the theft of a Chevy pickup.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 2:30pm Tuesday and 4:40am Wednesday morning someone dove off in a 2003 Chevy Silverado with Kansas plate OOBEC.

Police say the the maroon and silver truck was parked in the 400 block of Irene and is valued at $6,500.

The 77-year-old owner told officers he had one set of keys with him still but may have lost the other set in his yard.