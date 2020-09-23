Chapman Middle and High Schools Go to Online Learning For Next 2 Weeks

Another Dickinson County school district is going to online learning for the next couple of weeks.

USD 473-Chapman announced on Tuesday that it is going to online learning beginning Friday, Sept. 25.

However, unlike in Abilene, the Chapman district’s new order is only for grades 6-12. All elementary students will continue in-person learning during the time. This goes in effect until at least Thursday, Oct. 8.

All after school activities–including middle school and high school athletics–are canceled at Chapman through the period as well.

More from Chapman Superintendent, Jerry Hodson, is below:

“After consulting with Dickinson County Health officials over the last 24 hours we have made the decision to transition to at home remote learning for our 6-12 students at Chapman Middle School and Chapman High School. This decision is based on the increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases and the number of staff and students who are considered close contacts are being quarantined as a safety precaution. Dickinson County is experiencing a rise in the number of positive cases as well as an increase in the number of people who need to be quarantined per KDHE guidelines. Students in grades 6-12 in USD 473 will transition to in home remote learning starting on Friday, 25 September through October 7th. Classes will resume at CMS and CHS are regularly scheduled start times on October 8th. CMS and CHS teachers will begin remote instruction on Friday, September 25th.

There will not be classes at CMS and CHS on September 24 to allow the teachers to prepare for the transition to remote instruction. All elementary buildings and preschools in USD 473 will be in session tomorrow.

We understand the importance of in person instruction tour students and parents but at this time the safety of our staff and students is the highest priority. As of this morning, we have 2 adults who have tested positive, 4 students who have tested positive, 51 students and 17 staff members who are currently quarantined. The combination of the positive cases, the number of staff not feeling well and the number of staff subject to quarantine make it necessary for us to make the transition to remote learning. We just do not have enough staff or substitutes to continue in person instruction.

At this time all after school activities are cancelled. We will continue to offer lunches for the 6-12 students during remote learning and more information will be available from the building principals soon.

If you do not have internet access at your house, please contact your building administrator and we may be able to help.

We will be continue to monitor this situation throughout the district and the community. Please be aware that we may have to move to a K-12 remote environment very rapidly so please have some plans in place in case that does need to occur.”