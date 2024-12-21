Central Splits With Newton

The Salina Central basketball teams split a doubleheader with Newton Friday night.

GIRLS: SALINA CENTRAL 46 NEWTON 28

It was a tale of two halves as the Salina Central Mustangs took down the Newton Railers 46-28 on the road on Friday night to wrap up the first part of the 2024-25 season.

The Mustangs struggled on offense once again in the first half, as good looks at the rim continued to just miss going down. The offensive struggles and some timely Newton buckets led the Railers to hold a 20-19 lead at the halftime break.

A switch flipped for Salna Central coming out of the break as the Mustangs turned up the pressure defensively and rode the controlled chaos to take a commanding 36-23 lead at the end of the third quarter and ultimately a 46-28 victory overall.

Salina Central was led offensively on the night by senior Tahlia Morris with 14 points. She was joined in double figures by sophomore Grace Ostmeyer who scored 12 points off the bench.

The win was the third in a row for Salina Central and moves the Mustangs to 3-2 on the season. Salina Central will now get some rest over the holiday break before returning to action on January 3rd on the road against Valley Center.

Scoring Breakdown

Salina Central – 7 – 12 – 17 – 10 – 46

Newton – 11 – 9 – 3 – 5 – 28

Individual Scoring

Tahlia Morris – 14

Grace Ostmeyer – 12

Lexi Guerrero – 8

Tessa Snyder – 6

Addison Hansen – 4

Remi Meyers – 2

Tahlia Morris

BOYS: NEWTON 67 SALINA CENTRAL 52

It was a tough night for the Salina Central Mustangs as their 3-game winning streak was snapped as they fell to the Newton Railers 67-52 on the road on Friday night.

The matchup was tight early on as the Mustangs and Railers were tied 15-15 at the end of the first quarter.

Newton took firm control in the second quarter however, riding a 20-7 quarter differential to hold a 35-22 halftime lead. The matchup remained a back-and-forth affair the rest of the way with the Mustangs never being able to fully cut into Newton’s lead.

The Mustangs were led offensively by junior Kaden Snyder who finished with 20 points. Senior Kamryn Jones also finished in double figures with 14 off the bench.

The loss drops Salina Central to 3-2 headed into the holiday break. The Mustangs will get some much deserved time to rest up before resuming the season on January 3rd on the road against Valley Center.

Scoring Breakdown

Salina Central – 15 – 7 – 14 – 16 – 52

Newton – 15 – 20 – 17 – 15 – 67

Individual Scoring

Kaden Snyder – 20

Kamryn Jones – 14

Grant Ostmeyer – 6

Tate Gary – 5

Finley Waltman – 3

Gannon Cole – 2

Greyson Jones – 2

Kaden Snyder