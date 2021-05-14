Central Kansas Outdoors – 5/15

Pat StrathmanMay 14, 2021

It’s a great time to be fishing Kansas lakes and reservoirs!  Bob Roberts talks about Crappie and Walleye fishing which are providing the best bite right now at our lakes and reservoirs.
The ‘eyes’ , Walleyes and Saugeyes are just starting to provide some action while the Crappies are in the middle of their spawn and biting is great.
Turkey hunters may find some Toms still looking for love as hens are on the nest in most areas.
