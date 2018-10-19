Salina, KS

Central Kansas Outdoors 10-20

Pat Strathman October 19, 2018

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts talks about the upcoming meeting Wednesday Oct 24th 7 p.m. at the Canton fire department Canton KS.

This meeting is to get input from the public for KDWPT about the future of the rifle and pistol range at Maxwell game preserve.

For safety reasons, changes must be made at that range and KDWPT wants your input.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

