Central Kansas Outdoors 10-20

Bob Roberts talks about the upcoming meeting Wednesday Oct 24th 7 p.m. at the Canton fire department Canton KS.

This meeting is to get input from the public for KDWPT about the future of the rifle and pistol range at Maxwell game preserve.

For safety reasons, changes must be made at that range and KDWPT wants your input.

