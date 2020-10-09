Central Kansas Outdoors – 10/10

Pat StrathmanOctober 9, 2020

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Milford reservoir is known for it’s big Blue Catfish and Bob Roberts visits with Ryan Gnagy, well known Blue Cat guide at Milford.

Ryan talks about the best times to catch these big fish and what works for bait to use.

If you are looking to have a big fish experience, Ryan’s phone number is 785-250-5709.

Crappie fishing is improving at many lakes as the days get shorter and cooler.  Deer Hunters are starting to see some rutting activity.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Central Kansas Outdoors – 9/19

September 18, 2020 3:56 pm

Central Kansas Outdoors – 9/12

September 11, 2020 3:05 pm

Central Kansas Outdoors – 9/5

September 4, 2020 4:13 pm

Central Kansas Outdoors – 8/29

August 29, 2020 6:54 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Central Kansas Outdoors – 10/10

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central ...

October 9, 2020 Comments

Saline County Part of KU COVID Test...

Top News

October 9, 2020

K-State to Host Little Apple Classi...

Sports News

October 9, 2020

Wichita State Investigating HC Mars...

Sports News

October 9, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Multiple Theft Reports Fr...
October 9, 2020Comments
FHSU Investigating Possib...
October 9, 2020Comments
Stiefel Tower of Power
October 8, 2020Comments
Saturday Fall Fix-Up
October 8, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH