Central Kansas Outdoors – 10/10

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Milford reservoir is known for it’s big Blue Catfish and Bob Roberts visits with Ryan Gnagy, well known Blue Cat guide at Milford.

Ryan talks about the best times to catch these big fish and what works for bait to use.

If you are looking to have a big fish experience, Ryan’s phone number is 785-250-5709.

Crappie fishing is improving at many lakes as the days get shorter and cooler. Deer Hunters are starting to see some rutting activity.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.