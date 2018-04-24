Salina, KS

Car Stolen From Home Near Downtown Salina

KSAL StaffApril 24, 2018

The Salina Police Department is investigating a vehicle that was stolen from a residence near downtown Salina.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the car was stolen sometime between Sunday, April 22 at 9 p.m. and the following day at 7:30 a.m. at 221 S. 5th St.

The vehicle in question is a 2002 4-door Mercury Sable that’s grey in color. The license plate is a Kansas tag reading: 767 KYA.

The victim, a 65-year-old male, claims that the vehicle had been parked in front of the home with the key in the console of the car with the doors unlocked.

The value of the vehicle is $3,000.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

