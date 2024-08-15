Car Show Coming Back in 2025

What’s become an annual summer event in Salina is already making plans to celebrate its anniversary here in 2025. Thanks to a great 2024 Show in Salina, the KKOA Leadsled Spectacular Car Show has confirmed it will return in 2025. The show will celebrate its 45th Anniversary July 24-27, 2025.

Traditionally, the KKOA Leadsled Spectacular event includes several iconic events such as a Thursday night sunset cruise parade, Friday night drag races, a Saturday concert, and Sunday Awards. Friday thru Sunday Oakdale Park comes alive with hundreds of cars, food vendors, chop demonstrations, retail vendors and live entertainment.

According to the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, for 19 years the community has helped KKOA make the show a success. Hundreds of local volunteers, organizations, businesses and the city have provided volunteer hours, in-kind contributions, and sponsorship of the show. The warm embrace and work of the community is what keeps KKOA returning.

Jerry Titus, KKOA President and show owner is excited to celebrate the 45th Anniversary of the show in Salina, “I always say, Say Salina, Say Spectacular, because that is the truth. The Leadsled Spectacular is in the books for 2024, and it was what we call it SPECTACULAR! The weather cooperated and made for enjoyable days and nights. We had a large cruise down Santa Fe on Thursday night. We love what our show brings to Salina, Kansas. We had our Drags on Friday Night with a large crowd there. Restaurants were busy, motels filled. Everyone had a good time. KKOA loves bringing the show to Salina, Kansas. We used to move the Show around to different states, we found Salina, Kansas in the best location for our show. We are planning our 45th Annual Leadsled Spectacular in Salina, Kansas. Dates are July 24, 25, 26, 27, 2025.”

Tiffany Benien, Sports & Event Director for Visit Salina says “the KKOA Leadsled Spectacular Car Show has made a very positive impact on Salina over the last 19 years. It is something that Visit Salina, our volunteers and our businesses look forward to at the end of each July. We love that this Show will go on in July 2025.”