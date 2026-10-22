“Candidate Conversation” With Jerry Lonergan

Our “KSAL Candidate Conversations” continued on the radio Thursday.

Over the next couple of weeks candidates running in local contested races will join us at 8:30 each morning for a conversation.

Jerry Lonergan who is running for the Kansas State Representative District 71 seat as the Democrat nominee, joined us Thursday morning. The district covers parts of Saline County in north-central Kansas, including parts of Salina and Kipp, New Cambria, part of Solomon, and several surrounding Saline County townships.

Lonergan talked about his background in economics and public administration. He highlighted his focus on expanding Kansas’s economic base, improving transparency in state government and tax policy, and fostering cooperation to address key community issues such as healthcare and education.