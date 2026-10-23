Calabresi Joins “KSAL Candidate Conversation”

“KSAL Candidate Conversations” continued on the radio Friday.

Over the next couple of weeks candidates running in local contested races will join us at 8:30 each morning for a conversation.

Sharon Calabresi, who is running for the Saline County Commission District 1 seat as the Republican nominee, joined us Friday morning.

A lifelong Salina resident with a background in business, property management, and farming, Calabresi emphasized the need for common-sense fiscal management, transparency, and prioritization of essential local needs such as maintaining roads.

Calabresi believes rising property taxes are an unsustainable burden on residents and expressed interest in exploring economic development opportunities including potential data centers.

Calabresi would also like to see the Tri Rivers Fair re-invigorated.