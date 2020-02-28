Salina, KS

Cab Driver Robbed

KSAL StaffFebruary 28, 2020

A Salina cabbie was robbed by a couple of male suspects early Friday morning.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 3:45am a driver for Best Cab was sent to the 800 block of W. North Street to pick up two men.

Police say one of the two men dressed in black jumped into the front seat, the other behind the driver. The cabbie told investigators they were also wearing black ski masks and the one in the back seat lit a box of matches on fire and placed it under his seat.

He stopped the cab, jumped out to stop the fire while the two ran away with his wallet and proceeds.

The suspects are described as two white males in their late teens or early twenties.

