C-SPAN to Feature Salina Event

A national public affairs network is coming to Salina to cover an event.

Robert Jensen will discuss his new book, This I Don’t Believe: A Fulfilling Life without Meaning , November 1, at 2 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Salina. The event will be recorded for C-SPAN’s Book TV.

Jensen, an Emeritus Professor in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Texas at Austin, is the author of a dozen books on politics and culture, including several books with Wes Jackson, co-founder of The Land Institute in Salina. Jensen is an associate producer of the documentary film “Prairie Prophecy” about Jackson’s work.

This I Don’t Believe confronts the common fear that life has no intrinsic meaning and then describes one path to fulfillment without it. Mixing memoir and philosophy, Jensen invites readers to ponder the possibility of life without transcendence. Rejecting common sources of meaning—belief in God, spirituality, Nature mysticism, and free will—need not leave us stuck with nihilism. Drawing on his work as a journalist and professor, Jensen suggests that a life of thinking and work—joyful inquiry into a wonderfully complex world, coupled with a practice of ordinary labor—is enough to create a fulfilling life.

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is at 901 Beatrice St. in Salina.