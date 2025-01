Busy New Year For Troopers

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers stayed busy keeping roads and highways across the state safe on New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day.

According to the agency, among other things KHP personnel assisted 245 motorists over the holiday reporting period. They made 12 DUI arrests, wrote 286 speeding tickets, and issued 274 speed warnings.

Troopers worked one non- DUI related fatal crash which resulted in one non- DUI related fatality.

The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.