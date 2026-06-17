Businesses Encouraged to Report Storm Loss

The information collected will help document business losses and may be used by the State of Kansas in support of a request to the U.S. Small Business Administration for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan declaration.

Completing the worksheet does not obligate a business to apply for or accept a loan. It helps local and state officials determine the level of business impact in the community.

Businesses should complete the form if they experienced disaster-related economic losses, including reduced revenue, lost business, operational disruptions, physical damage, inventory loss, equipment damage, staffing changes, or other financial impacts.

The worksheet asks for basic business information, estimated revenue for the affected period, revenue for the same period last year, any insurance received or expected, staffing levels before and after the disaster, and a brief explanation of how the disaster affected the business.

Forms should be completed as soon as possible and returned to publiccommunications@ salinecountyks.gov.