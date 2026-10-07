Business Recovery Center Opens in Salina

The U.S. Small Business Administration opened a temporary Business Recovery Center in Salina this week.

According to the agency, the center is to to help small businesses and private nonprofit organizations impacted by severe weather that dropped large hail back on April 26th and April 27th.

The center opened on Tuesday at the Carver Center, 315 N. Second St. in Salina. The center’s regular hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be closed Monday, Oct. 12, in observance of Columbus Day, and is scheduled to close permanently Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m.

The center provides customer service representatives who can answer questions and assist applicants with the disaster loan process.

Walk-ins are welcome, while appointments can be scheduled through the SBA’s appointment system.

The SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is available to eligible small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives and private nonprofit organizations, including faith-based organizations, that experienced financial losses directly related to the disaster. The loans can provide working capital for expenses caused by the disaster and may be available even when a business or nonprofit did not suffer physical damage.

The program is not available to agricultural producers, farmers or ranchers, although small aquaculture businesses are eligible.

The SBA encourages businesses and nonprofits impacted by the April storms to use the recovery center for assistance with applications, and questions about available disaster assistance.