Burglar Chased from Garage

A burglar was arrested after being surprised by a Salina homeowner.

Police Lt. Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 1300 block of N. 5th Street around 2:30am Sunday after a homeowner encountered a burglar in his garage. Police say the man had been renovating his home and sleeping in the garage – and was awakened by the would-be thief as he rifled through a toolbox.

The homeowner chased the suspect out and continued running after him until he turned and tried to punch the homeowner. Police searched the area and found 43-year-old Joshua J. Angley about two blocks away sweating and out of breath.

Angley is now facing charges that could include aggravated burglary, attempted theft and assault.