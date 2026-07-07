Bulls, Broncs & Barrels in August

The month of August will start with a bang as the Tri-Rivers Fair brings Bulls, Broncs & Barrels competition inside Ag Hall for an action-packed night of rodeo excitement.

Cain Fouard Tri-Rivers Fair Board President joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at some of the events that will help families make memories this summer.

Fouard says fans can expect a massive lineup featuring a minimum of 20 bucking bulls. The arena will see fierce competition from bull riders, bronco riders, barrel racers, and junior barrel racers, all competing for their chance at prize money and glory.

The main “Bulls, Broncs, and Barrels” performance will buck out at 7:00 p.m. Following the dirt-flying rodeo action, rising country music artist Brian Chance will take the stage at 9:00 p.m. to close out the night with a live concert.

Attendees can enjoy the entire evening of entertainment, the Bulls, Broncs, and Barrels competition, and the Brian Chance concert, all for one single ticket price.

Event Schedule – Saturday, August 1, 2026:

6:00 p.m. – Mutton Bustin’ Registration

6:30 p.m. – Mutton Bustin’

7:00 p.m. – Bulls, Broncs, and Barrels

9:00 p.m. – Brian Chance Concert

Ticket Information: One ticket grants access to all the evening’s events in the Ag Hall Arena. (Prices are before taxes and fees)

Advanced Tickets: $20

Gate Tickets: $25

12 and Under are Free!

Advanced tickets are highly recommended and can be purchased online by visiting the Tri-Rivers Fair official website at

https://tririversfair.org/bulls-broncs-barrels/.