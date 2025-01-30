Building for a Higher Purpose

The mission for Journey Ventures and Journey Works in Salina is about building community — while helping people get back on their feet.

Pastor Bill Bristow joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at how the non-profit organization is helping people on the margins find homes, secure employment and even find transportation for those in need.

Bristow says Journey Works is a light construction company that paints and fixes drywall with a higher purpose in mind.

Bristow adds that employees come full circle at Journey Works, fixing houses while growing in their faith and life skills.

Learn more online at: https://www.journey-works.com/