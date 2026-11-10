Building Bridges Event Thursday

Salina Public Schools is planning another “Building Bridges” event this week.

According to the District, Building Bridges is a free, come-and-go event that brings together community members, local businesses, industry partners, families, students and educators to explore, discuss and celebrate Career and Technical Education (CTE). The event highlights the vital role CTE plays in supporting postsecondary success.

At the event, guests will experience CTE in action through student-led showcases. These interactive displays will give guests the opportunity to engage with students about their projects and learn firsthand about the hands-on experiences and real-world skills they are developing through these programs. Guests will also have the opportunity to tour our CTE facilities and enjoy a variety of delicious hors d’oeuvres prepared by our talented culinary arts students.

The event will take place ths Thursday, Nov. 12, from 3:30-5:00 p.m. in the cafeteria at Central High School, 650 E. Crawford St.

All are invited for an afternoon of connections, conversations and celebration of the incredible things CTE students are accomplishing.

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For more information, visit www.usd305.com.