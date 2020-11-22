Broncos’ defense stymies Tua Tagovailoa, holds on late in 20-13 win

After starting 0-for-6, he completed 18 of his next 24 passes for 270 yards and no interceptions. There were questions about Lock’s ability to bounce back from a few bad performances. On that first-quarter third down, he showed his ability to keep the Broncos alive.

After failing to record a sack in a blowout loss to the Raiders, the Broncos offered Tua Tagovailoa his welcome-to-the-NFL moment. Tagovailoa was sacked six times, including twice apiece by Malik Reed and DeShawn Williams. The Broncos’ defensive efforts were aided by their ability to consistently keep the Dolphins in third-and-long scenarios, and they forced five three-and-outs in Sunday’s game. The Dolphins totaled just 82 yards in the first half, and they were held to three points in the second half.

