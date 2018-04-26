Brewers Sweep Royals

Kansas City starter Jason Hammel gave up four runs in the fourth, KC’s hitters were 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position, and the Royals bowed to the Brewers, losing 6-2. Kansas City is now 5-17.

Hammel’s fourth was the lone troublesome inning as he pitched into the seventh. Third baseman Travis Shaw started with a RBI double, Domingo Santana and Jesus Aguilar recorded sacrifice flies and Jonathan Villar grounded to second, scoring Santana. Hammel pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up five hits and three earned runs.

Kansas City’s runs came in the fourth and sixth innings. Third baseman Mike Moustakas hit a homer to right, good for his seventh on the year. Catcher Salvador Perez grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring Jon Jay in the sixth. Milwaukee starter Jhoulys Chacin went 5 2/3’s, allowing just four hits while striking out three.

The Royals start a five-game series with the Chicago White Sox Thursday. Pregame at 6:30 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.