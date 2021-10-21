Salina, KS

Now: 58 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 63 ° | Lo: 41 °

Book to Help Kids Express Feelings

Jeff GarretsonOctober 21, 2021

Talking about how something can make you scared or feel mad is not always easy.

“The Feelings Umbrella” A Teaching Guide About Feelings, a new book written by a Salina woman is aimed at helping children express their feelings in a healthy way.

LaNay Meier is a retired Registered Nurse and former Licensed Addiction Counselor who tells KSAL News that the nudge to finish the book really hit her this past January. “For me, it was a real heart issue to share this story,” she said.

The brightly illustrated book features a little girl named, “Bella” as she encounters feelings and positive ways to express herself.

 

 

Fast forward to this weekend: On Saturday, October 23, LaNay will be at Ad Astra Books and Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe Ave. for a discussion and book signing at 11am for “The Feelings Umbrella” A Teaching Guide About Feelings.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Book to Help Kids Express Feelings

Talking about how something can make you scared or feel mad is not always easy. "The Feelings Umb...

October 21, 2021 Comments

Kansas Conservation Program Deadlin...

Farming News

October 21, 2021

Salina Community Corrections Gets $...

Top News

October 21, 2021

Cattle Chat: Planning For Upcoming ...

Farming News

October 21, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Book to Help Kids Express...
October 21, 2021Comments
House Passes Kapaun Resol...
October 21, 2021Comments
2 New COVID Deaths, 58 Ne...
October 20, 2021Comments
Mandatory 10-Digit Dialin...
October 20, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices