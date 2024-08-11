Bon Appétit For KWU Students

The campus of Kansas Wesleyan University continues to evolve. Students this fall, along with having an opportunity to live in the new Coyote Village which opened in January, will be able to dine in the newly refurbished Shriwise Café at Bieber Dining Hall.

Coyote Village is the university’s newest student housing. The small homes mark KWU’s first newly constructed student housing in nearly six decades. Each contains apartment-style living, including private bedrooms, a kitchen, two bathrooms and laundry facilities.

KWU students also have a newly renovated and reimagined place to eat. Shriwise Café at Bieber Dining Hall opened late last week. Among other things the refurbished dining hall features new seating, including long, narrow tables with stools on a second tier inside, and a patio area. Perhaps most importantly, JRI Hospitality will handle food services at the dining hall, and inside KWU’s Student Activities Center, and all concession stands. JRI among other things owns and operates more than 80 restaurants including Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Mokas Cafe, The Original Grande, Chompie’s Restaurant, and the Salina Country Club.

Some students have already returned to campus at KWU, and more are on the way. Returning student athletes moved in late last week. Residence hall move-in for new students is this Wednesday, and residence hall move-in for returning students is Friday. The first day of classes at KWY is Monday, August 19th.

Photos vis Kansas Wesleyan University. Click to enlarge.