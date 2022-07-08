Salina, KS

Now: 89 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 92 ° | Lo: 72 °

Body Found in Salina Backyard

KSAL StaffJuly 8, 2022

Salina Police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered in central Salina.

On Friday morning at 9:08am Officers responded to the 900 Block of West South Street, regarding a person found deceased in the backyard of a residence.

Upon arrival, officers observed a deceased white male in a stage of decomposition. At this time, no foul play is suspected, and detectives are working to identify the subject and contact any
next of kin.

Police say when available, additional information will be released next week.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters may
also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Det. Randy Constantino, case 2022-19651

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Body Found in Salina Backyard

Salina Police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered in central Salina. On Frid...

July 8, 2022 Comments

Number of Firework Incident Calls R...

Kansas News

July 8, 2022

Two Firearms Missing From Residence

Kansas News

July 8, 2022

Another Dragon’s Ascent Game ...

Kansas News

July 8, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Number of Firework Incide...
July 8, 2022Comments
Two Firearms Missing From...
July 8, 2022Comments
Another Dragon’s As...
July 8, 2022Comments
High-Dollar Industrial Eq...
July 8, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra