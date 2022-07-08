Body Found in Salina Backyard

Salina Police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered in central Salina.

On Friday morning at 9:08am Officers responded to the 900 Block of West South Street, regarding a person found deceased in the backyard of a residence.

Upon arrival, officers observed a deceased white male in a stage of decomposition. At this time, no foul play is suspected, and detectives are working to identify the subject and contact any

next of kin.

Police say when available, additional information will be released next week.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters may

also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Det. Randy Constantino, case 2022-19651