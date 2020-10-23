Blast of Cold Approaching

A hard freeze is anticipated tonight across much of the area. Sub-freezing temperatures are possible across portions of the area Friday night through early Saturday.
Be sure to take protective action if you have sensitive plants outdoors.
Temperatures will warm up to around 50 on Saturday, before a big change then on Sunday and into next week.
Well below normal temperatures are scheduled to arrive late Sunday, and persist through at least the middle of next week. High temperatures in the 30s are likely, with overnight lows in the teens and 20s.
Additionally, a few rounds of light wintry precipitation are possible late Sunday into Monday.
Monday expect highs in the upper 20s and low 30s with overnight lows to follow in the teens and low 20s.