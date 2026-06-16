Big Boy’s Historic Trip Well Underway

The world’s largest operating steam locomotive has started a historic cross country trip to celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary, and along the journey will make a stop in Salina.

According to the Union Pacific Railroad, their famed Big Boy No. 4014, the world’s largest operating steam locomotive, has journeyed to the East Coast for the first time in collaboration with Norfolk Southern, as part of a historic coast-to-coast tour as both railroads celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. The tour includes a Fourth of July celebration in Philadelphia, major display events in eight cities and more than 50 whistle-stops in 10 states, including stops for the first time in Indiana, Ohio, New York and Pennsylvania.

This is the first time Big Boy has steamed across the Mississippi River and into the Ohio Valley since it was built in Schenectady, New York, and delivered to Union Pacific Railroad in 1941. As Big Boy makes this highly‑anticipated journey, the eastern portion of the tour will operate across the Norfolk Southern network, marking a historic collaboration between two of the nation’s storied railroads and bringing the legendary locomotive back to communities that helped power America’s industrial rise.

Big Boy officially launched its 2026 coast-to-coast tour on April 10 from downtown Sacramento near historic Milepost 0 – the site where Central Pacific began construction on the nation’s first transcontinental railroad in 1863.

The eastern leg of the tour started May 25th from Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The route through the Ohio Valley, Pennsylvania and the Northeast reflects the historic role railroads played in shaping America’s economic heartland, connecting factories, ports and population centers and fueling the nation’s growth across generations. For nearly 200 years, Norfolk Southern and its predecessor railroads have served these corridors, helping move the people and goods that built the modern United States.