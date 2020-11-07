Biden Wins Presidency

Four days after the polls closed Joe Biden has received enough votes in key states to become the 46th President of the United States.

The news came as a group of Biden supporters were marching in Downtown Salina. Meridian Media radio personality Hannah Holt was doing an unrelated live radio broadcast. As the marchers approached, she played the announcement over her loudspeaker and they burst into cheers.

As counting of mail-in ballots continues, the democrat received enough votes as of Saturday morning to have an insurmountable lead in key states including Pennsylvania to have enough electoral votes to win the presidency.

President-Elect Biden, who is expected to address the nation later tonight, said via his website:

“I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.It’s time for America to unite. And to heal.We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”

Joe Biden will become the 46th President of the United States, and Kamala Harris will become the first woman vice-president.

President Trump issued a statement saying he will not concede defeat, and plans to continue with lawsuits contesting the vote count in some states.