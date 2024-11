Beware of Deer on the Roads

Saline County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to be cautious for deer on the roads.

Mid-November is peak time for deer rut. During this time, deer are actively searching for mates and the probability of deer-related crashes greatly increase. Since November 11, 2024, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office has encountered 11 crashes involving deer and 1 of them resulted in minor injuries.

Aggressive swerving to avoid deer often causes a greater possibility of a severe crash. Please be vigilant while traveling.