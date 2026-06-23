Bergkamp Donates Truck to Salina Tech

A manufacturing company in Salina that designs and builds heavy equipment for the asphalt and pavement preservation industry has made a donation to a Salina technical college.

Salina Area Technical College on Tuesday celebrated the donation of a Ford F-750 from Bergkamp Inc.

According the school, the truck is branded and ready for use. It will help provide valuable hands-on learning experiences for Salina Tech students.

Salina Tech thanks Bergkamp for its support of technical education.

Founded in 1977 and based in Salina, Bergkamp designs and hand-builds heavy machinery used by paving contractors and government agencies worldwide to maintain, repair, and extend the lifecycle of roads.

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Photos via Salina Area Technical College