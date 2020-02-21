Beloit Wins Two Close Ones Over Minneapolis

Unlike the first meeting up in Beloit, round two of the Minneapolis Lions and Beloit Trojans basketball game was close all the way through and really good game.

However, Beloit came away with the 55-51 win to sweep the season series over Minneapolis.

The Lions led after one as Spencer Davidson led MHS in the period with five points and a 3-pointer, still Beloit kept it close trailing 13-12 going in to the second.

Vincent Palen heated up for Beloit in the second period leading Beloit to a 27-24 halftime advantage.

Palen and Beloit would continue to make big shots in to the third quarter as the Trojans took its largest lead of the game towards the end of the period, leading 41-32.

That’s when Minneapolis finally heated up. The Lions, led by both Kaden Griffin and Trent Moeckel started to knock in some jump shots. The Lions would end the period on a 7-0 run, culminating in a Moeckel 3-pointer just before the buzzer sounded.

Beloit led, but just by two, 41-39.

The fourth quarter was a dog fight between the two rivals. Each Beloit bucket was followed by a Minneapolis make and vice-versa. Beloit was never able to stretch the lead, however, Minneapolis was never able to gain the lead.

It came down to Minneapolis’ final possession, trailing by three, 54-51, when Griffin had an open look to tie the game. The shot came up short, however.

Beloit (16-3, 10-2 NCAA) made a free-throw with Carson Cox to seal the win. Palen led the way with 24 points, Bryce Mason tallied in 13 points and Hudson Gray scored 11 in the win.

Minneapolis (13-6, 7-4 NCAA) came up just shy and didn’t make enough stops down the stretch. Griffin scored 13 points to lead Minneapolis, Moeckel scored 12 points on four 3-pointers and Davidson added in 11.

Minneapolis closes out the regular season with Russell next Tuesday.

Beloit 54, MINNEAPOLIS GIRLS 47

The Lady Lions of Minneapolis will be kicking themselves of the first five minutes of the game on Friday, as they had eight turnovers in the first quarter that allowed Beloit to gain a 20-4 lead at the end of one.

From that point on, Minneapolis would be fighting an up-hill battle all night.

Minneapolis trailed 31-19 at halftime and 46-31 at the end of three.

However, led by Paeton Smith and Cameron Cleveland, the Lady Lions had one last rally. A Smith 3-pointer pulled Minneapolis to within six points of the first-place Beloit Trojans late in the game, however, Beloit’s Jessica Meier made enough plays to keep Minneapolis at arm’s length.

Beloit (13-6, 10-2 NCAA) got the season sweep over rival, Minneapolis. Meier led all scorers in the game with 16 points, Porshe Cooper had 13 points and Shea Larson scored 10 points.

Minneapolis (5-14, 2-9 NCAA) dug themselves too big of hole to overcome. Zoie Shupe led the Lady Lions with 12 points, Cleveland tallied in 11 and both Smith and Kersti Nelson scored 10, each in the loss.

Minneapolis next finishes off the regular season with the team it led off the year with, Russell. Action from Minneapolis High School on Tuesday begins at 5:45 p.m. on Salina radio station, 92.7 The New Zoo.