Beef Council Offers Free BQA Trainings

By Kansas Beef Council October 19, 2026

The Kansas Beef Council has released dates for three, free Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) trainings across Kansas this fall as part of its continued commitment to cattle well-being, beef quality and food safety.

BQA certification will be led by Dr. A.J. Tarpoff, DVM, K-State, and will provide producers with current practices and information on BQA certification requirements. A beef dinner will be served at 6 p.m. with training to follow.

Fall 2026 training dates and locations include:

  • November 4, Pratt, KS | Pratt County Fairgrounds
  • December 15, Mankato, KS | Mankato Livestock Inc.
  • December 17, Sublette, KS | K-State Extension Wild West District

“These BQA trainings not only keep producers up to speed on current industry issues, but they also are a great review of research-based best management practices for producers to utilize on their path of continuous improvement,” K-State Beef Extension Veterinarian, A.J. Tarpoff said. “Not only will you walk away with some practical information, but these meetings are also a great opportunity to visit with your friends and neighbors. Nothing beats our beef producer community. I look forward to interacting with and hearing from all the attendees during this series.”

To register for the free events, please email Weston Schrader, Manager of Industry Relations at [email protected] or call 785.273.5225.

For more information about KBC and its programs, visit www.kansasbeef.org.