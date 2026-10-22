Beef Ads Generate Millions

A growing number of protein purchases now are decided on a screen before shoppers ever enter a store. To meet shoppers where they are, the Kansas Beef Council (KBC) helped support a checkoff-funded e-commerce campaign that placed beef ads on a national retailer’s website and mobile app.

Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.® ads showcased beef’s unbeatable taste, nutrition and versatility. Kansas checkoff dollars helped fund the ads, which ran across the country with added weight in high-population areas. KBC added state funding on top of that effort, running a separate set of ads targeting Kansas consumers to garner state-specific results.

This advertising approach allowed the campaign to measure beef sales in addition to impressions because the retailer knew which households saw an ad and what they bought. Nationally, the ads were served 49.8 million times and generated $108.3 million in attributable beef sales. The retailer matched each ad run to online and in-store beef purchases made within 14 days. To test if the ads themselves drove those purchases, the campaign compared shoppers who saw the advertising with a control group of similar shoppers who did not. The difference totaled $15.7 million in incremental beef sales, a return of $32.38 for every checkoff dollar invested.

In Kansas, the state-funded ads delivered 4,074,720 impressions and $12,748,368 in attributable beef sales.